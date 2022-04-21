Des Moines Fire Department's graduating class gets real-world experience with early morning fire

A Thursday morning fire forced police to close portions of McKinley Avenue and South Union Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Fire Department crews put out a fire Thursday morning on the city's south side.

The department said it got a call just before 5 a.m. of a house on fire at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and South Union Street. The house is vacant, but DMFD said there was homeless activity inside.

Crews had difficulty putting out the fire because the building was not safe to enter and large trees blocked access to parts of the house.

According to the department, the city will likely have to come and demolish the house. Local 5 crews already saw heavy equipment tear parts of the house down this morning.