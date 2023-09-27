Fire crews respond to fire at vacant house in Des Moines, cause remains unknown

Crews were able to put out the fire from the outside, but they could not enter the home due to the extensive damage, Capt. Chris Clement told Local 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire destroyed a house in Des Moines Wednesday morning, but officials say the cause of the fire will likely remain a mystery.

Fire crews responded to 1904 11th Street at around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday after being alerted to the fire by a passerby, Capt. Chris Clement of the Des Moines Fire Department told Local 5.

No one was in the house when fire crews arrived. However, Clement believes people experiencing homelessness had been in and out of the house.

The fire started at the back of the house, Clement said. Crews were able to put out the fire from the outside, but they could not enter the home due to the extensive damage.

Without the ability to investigate, Clement said the cause of the fire will likely remain unknown. He believes the home is a total loss and will be soon be torn down.