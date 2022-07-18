Des Moines City Council member explores new ways to enforce fireworks ordinance

Connie Boesen, one of two at-large council members, hopes to bring up the issue at Monday's meeting.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two weeks after the Fourth of July, fireworks are still top of mind for one Des Moines City Council member.

Connie Boesen, one of two at-large council members, wants to change the way the city enforces its fireworks ordinance.

Following the Fourth of July, Boesen said she received multiple messages from constituents, complaining of people setting of fireworks well after the holiday.

Per city guidelines, it is unlawful for a person to use or explode consumer fireworks within city limits.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said there were 622 fireworks-related calls over the holiday weekend, but zero citations were handed out.

Boesen attributed this to the police being too busy dealing with more important calls to handle the fireworks.

"I just think we need to review what's going on," Boesen said. "If that means we need to add off-duty officers which I think one town did to just do nothing but fireworks calls... Whatever we need to do to support that I believe we need to do."

Boesen raised the issue of fireworks enforcement with the city manager at the last council meeting. But her efforts aren't stopping there: she wants to bring the topic up at Monday's meeting, even though its not currently on the agenda.