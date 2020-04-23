Des Moines first responders on scene of house fire near Easter Lake

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of Southeast 34th Street Wednesday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are at the scene of a house fire near Des Moines' Easter Lake on the south side Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of Southeast 34th Street.

Officials tell Local 5 the people inside the home were home. They said neighborhood saw a fire on the front side of the house and garage. Firefighters say the neighbors called 911.

Investigators don't know a cause, and say there's quite a bit of damage, which includes the attic.