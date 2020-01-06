'A Call to Action' rally held at Iowa State Capitol

Over the weekend, several protests escalated to violence throughout Des Moines following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The "Together We Can Make a Change: A Call to Action" rally is expected to provide a peaceful event in downtown Des Moines following several days of protests in central Iowa.

Derek Chaunvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other leaders spoke Monday afternoon following a weekend of protests across the city, some turning violent.

Each leader condemned Chaunvin's actions, as well as calling for the violent and destructive protests to end.

"I've not walked in your shoes. I don't know what you've experienced," Reynolds said. "Help me understand what you've experienced and what we're doing wrong so that we can get rid of those injustices and continue to life up everybody and give everyone the chance to be successful."

Officials said 95% of the protesters were acting in a peaceful manner.

Hy-Vee announced that its Des Moines area stores would be closing between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday, citing "safety and security" of employees and customers.

