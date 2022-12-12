Body found in Glenwood Drive home, police say

Police say they went to the home for a welfare check at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday after someone called into the station.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police found someone dead in a home on Glenwood Drive around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.

Police say they went to the home for a welfare check after someone called into the station.

"We've got a lot more questions than answers about the circumstances inside the home. We're receiving a lot of information that we're slowly, kind of methodically, trying to whittle down to what the facts actually are," Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5.

It is still unclear who asked police to go the home, and the name of the deceased has not been released yet.

"So, we've got a crime scene unit investigation unit out here. We're treating this like it's a worst-case scenario situation until we actually work through what's going on in there and figure out exactly what happened," Parizek said.

Roads were closed in the area until around 3:30 p.m.