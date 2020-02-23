Gordmans to close two Des Moines locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Gordmans locations on the south and east sides of Des Moines will soon be closing their doors.
A spokesperson for the retail chain says the locations on Army Post Road and Hubbell are the affected stores. They say there isn't a timeline set in stone at this point, but we can expect the closings to happen "in the near future."
The spokesperson said the changes won't happen until corporate figures out how the employees will be affected, and says associates will either be granted a severance package or will be offered a position at another store.