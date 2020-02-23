Gordmans to close two Des Moines locations

No specific timeline is in place yet, but the retailer is expecting to do this "in the near future."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Gordmans locations on the south and east sides of Des Moines will soon be closing their doors.

A spokesperson for the retail chain says the locations on Army Post Road and Hubbell are the affected stores. They say there isn't a timeline set in stone at this point, but we can expect the closings to happen "in the near future."