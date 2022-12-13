Police are searching for 54-year-old Scott L. Lowery of Des Moines in connection to the investigation, as they believe he has critical information for the case.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found in a home on Glenwood Drive Monday morning.

Police say they went to a home at the 1600 block of Glenwood Drive for a welfare check for two people around 10:30 a.m. December 12 after someone called the station.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams of Des Moines. The other person officers were looking for during the wellness check hasn't been named.

"We've been able to identify several people that have been in the home over the past few days. We've ruled a lot of them out as being someplace else, not having anything to do with the incident. So now we're working towards narrowing that down a little bit more," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police.

It is still unclear who asked police to go the home.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood. This marks the 18th Des Moines homicide of 2022.

Residents who spoke to Local 5 said that while they generally feel safe in the area. Some worry about the impact that the event will have on kids in the community.

"Families across the street from the house have children. All the families on this side of the aisle have kids. So I think for the kids in particular, I'm worried that they're not going to feel safe in their own neighborhood," said Darrell Lewis, a resident of the neighborhood.

Police announced Tuesday they are searching for 54-year-old Scott L. Lowery of Des Moines in connection to the homicide investigation, as they believe he has critical information for the case.

Lowery is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs around 190 lb. Police believe he drives a blue 2006 Jeep Commander with the Iowa license plate MNP 490.

Police ask that you call detectives at 515-283- 4864 or share information to Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.