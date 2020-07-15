Des Moines hotels seeing more visitors, but is it enough?

Catch Des Moines told Local 5 that hotels need to run at 60 percent occupancy to make a profit.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a month after Iowa fully reopened some the hotel industry is recovering, but not enough to turn a profit yet.

"Occupancy was hovering right at 20 percent, now we are close to 40th percentile," said Greg Edwards, President of Catch Des Moines.

Some hotels around the metro are even selling out on weekends.

"We're just seeing a lot of the leisure traveler that is coming in," said Mark Johnson, Director of Sales at the West Des Moines Marriott.

A lot of that is due in part to sporting events like the Nike Tournament of Champions which runs for 3 weeks. The tournament is bringing 150 basketball teams from around the midwest to Des Moines.

"We took phone calls today for a team that's going to be in town this weekend and the following weekend so that's a big positive," Johnson said.

While the uptick is good though, hotels are still struggling to fill their buildings on weeknights.

"Until the Wells Fargos, the Principals and the Farm Bureaus of the world start coming back and taking off their travel restrictions, businesses like us will continue to suffer," Johnson said.

Hotels aren't the only ones to feel the pain, as lost visitor dollars trickle down to restaurants, gas stations, and bars.

"On and on that dollar goes a long way so it's a huge overall hit to the economy," Edwards said.

The rest of the summer may not bring much relief with both the state fair and Farm Progress Show canceled. Both events account for thousands of hotel rooms.

"The hits just keep coming and we just keep looking for other things that are happening," Edwards told Local 5.

Yet, a cautious optimism does remain.