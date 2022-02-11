Des Moines house engulfed in flames Tuesday night, officials say

The fire department says the family was cooking on a stove or grill in the basement at 2600 E. Porter Ave around 11 p.m.



The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, authorities believe the cooking food was left unattended, which caught on fire and spread through the top of the house.



Officials say no one was injured and all animals made it out of the house safely.



