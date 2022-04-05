1 person dead in house fire on Des Moines' east side

Fire officials say it happened at a home in the 800 block of Knob Hill Drive just before sunrise Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a house caught on fire Wednesday morning in Des Moines.

Des Moines fire crews said the fire call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It happened in the 800 block of Knob Hill Drive, on the city's east side. Des Moines police said streets on that block will remain temporarily closed for a few hours.

A spokesperson for the Des Moines Fire Department said smoke could be seen from several blocks away, and flames were coming from multiple sides of the home.

Crews found one person in the home and pronounced them dead on scene after performing CPR.

The Des Moines Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.