1 dead following overnight house fire in Des Moines, officials say

Capt. Chris Clement of the Des Moines Fire Department urges Iowans to check their smoke alarms to prevent similar tragedies.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following an overnight house fire, according to Capt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 5500 block of Southwest 3rd Place around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A man was pulled out of the house and taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Clement told Local 5.

The victim's mother and two dogs made it out of the home safely without injuries.

As of Thursday morning, fire crews are unaware of the cause of the fire, but believe it was accidental, Clement said.

Clement told Local 5 the fire started in one of the bedrooms, and likely went undetected due to a lack of working smoke detectors.

He urges Des Moines residents to check their smoke alarms to prevent similar tragedies.