Animal Rescue League hosts DNA Day

Dog owners who are interested in a DNA test for their animal can purchase one for 90 dollars.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you ever wondered why your dog looks or acts a certain way? Well, the Animal Rescue League says a simple DNA test could be your answer.

Saturday the ARL gave out DNA tests to dog owners who had signed and purchased them. The test takes a simple cheek swab and a few weeks in a lab. It comes back with the dog's family tree that traces their history all the way back to their great grandparents.

This year the DNA event looked a bit different though because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Previously, it was a bit of a bigger event. We could all the dogs in the main area and have a visiting situation," said ARL Retail and Purchasing Coordinator Dana Speer. "Now, we have to distance it out a little bit and have a couple of dogs at a time."