Forbes study ranks Des Moines as best place to live for young professionals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is already the fastest-growing major metro area in the Midwest, according to The Greater Des Moines Partnership.



But now, a new new Forbes Advisor study said it's the place for young professionals to be.

The study named Des Moines and West Des Moines as the best places in the country for young professionals to live and work after comparing the 100 most-populous metropolitan areas based on four main categories:

Employment and pay

Housing affordability

Lifestyle

Cost of Living

The accolades come on the heels of a decades-long push to promote Des Moines.

"We look back 25 years ago and that was one of the main focus of the state's, to try to get younger people to move to Iowa," said Greg Edwards, president and CEO of Catch Des Moines.

The news doesn't come as a shock to Edwards, who heads the city's tourism organization.

"Des Moines has really turned into a really vibrant city," Edwards added. "We've got a great convention center with an arena, we've got great culture, arts, big music scene."



Forbes found that the unemployment rate in Des Moines ranks seventh lowest in the study, at 2.4%, with the median home price coming in at $265,300.