Des Moines City Council to deliberate face mask resolution Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — This coming Monday, the Des Moines City Council will discuss whether or not to require masks to be worn in City buildings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If passed, the resolution would make it a requirement for anyone visiting City buildings, and anyone employed by the City in any capacity, to wear a mask whenever they could have any contact with the public.

On top of that, it strongly recommends other employers, businesses, nonprofits or other entities within the City of Des Moines to implement similar policies.

The resolution also recommends any contractors providing services to the City, or anyone working on projects with any sort of funding from the City, wear masks in public as well.

The Des Moines City Council says the City of Des Moines should be doing all they can to protect the public from COVID-19. Since the CDC recommends anyone two years old or younger wears a mask when they're around anyone they don't live with, the City Council says widespread use of masks could help control the virus and keep the economy open, saving jobs in the process.

The resolution is sponsored by four of the seven City Council members: Mandelbaum, Boesen, Voss and Mayor Cownie.