Teenager in critical condition after I-235 crash, Des Moines police say

Des Moines police say four were injured in total, but only a 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — An overnight crash on I-235 sent four people to the hospital, but only one is still hospitalized and in critical condition, according to Des Moines police.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the 56th Street exit overnight, not far from Waveland Golf Course.

In total, four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Three were later released, but police say the fourth person, a 17-year-old boy, is still in critical condition Thursday morning.

All lanes of I-235 have fully reopened.

The cause of the crash and names of those involved have not yet been released.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.