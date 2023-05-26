x
62-year-old Des Moines man missing, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help locating a missing 62-year-old man.

David McCullough was last seen Thursday wearing jeans, a tan-colored vest and a sun hat near his home on the 1500 block of 61st Street.

McCullough is 5'6" and weighs around 140 lbs. 

He is considered medically at-risk, and he does not drive. 

If you have any information about McCullough's current location or disappearance, officials ask you contact the Des Moines Police Department by calling 911.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

