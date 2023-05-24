Des Moines police arrest man for what they call 10th homicide of 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 27-year-old man is in custody following an assault that lead to another man's death earlier this month, Des Moines police say.
Police responded to a reports of a man with a knife around 1:40 p.m. on May 3 near the 2200 block of Capitol Avenue. There, they found 23-year-old Ilvin Torres armed with a knife and suffering from "minor face injuries."
The Des Moines Fire Department then helped transport Torres to the downtown Des Moines Mercy One facility for care.
According to court documents, Torres suffered a brain bleed. Hospital staff claimed his condition worsened on May 4.
Police then began investigating the source of his injuries.
Officers allege that 27-year-old Dylan Millard approached Torres on May 3 and hit him in the head multiple times following a short conversation.
Des Moines police arrested Millard for willful injury causing serious injury on May 9, but his charge was amended to second-degree murder after Torres died from his injuries on May 12.
Millard is still in custody. Police say this is the 10th homicide of 2023.
