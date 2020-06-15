Unity March held in Des Moines

The event, put on by the LGBTQ+ Black Community and Des Moines BLM, was entirely peaceful.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds gathered Sunday to march together, as a collaboration of several different movements, to make sure that the voices of black LGBTQ+ people are heard.

The route started at RAYGUN in downtown Des Moines and ended at Principal Park. The event was put in collaboration by the LGBTQ+ Black Community and Des Moines Black Lives Matter.

The march was entirely peaceful.

Alexandra Grey was one of the many who spoke to a large crowd of peaceful protesters Sunday, sharing stories of what it's like to spend a day in her shoes.

"When you grow up black, you grow up with a target on your back," Grey said. "When you are born male, you end up with a a target on your back. When you are a feminine black male, you end up with a target on your back."

Protesters sported signs showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, fighting to end racism and stopping the violence against the black transgender community.

To finish out her speech, Grey gave a reminder to do what you know is right when you see hate, and to not live in fear because of who you are.