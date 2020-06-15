x
Unity March held in Des Moines

The event, put on by the LGBTQ+ Black Community and Des Moines BLM, was entirely peaceful.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds gathered Sunday to march together, as a collaboration of several different movements, to make sure that the voices of black LGBTQ+ people are heard.

The route started at RAYGUN in downtown Des Moines and ended at Principal Park.  The event was put in collaboration by the LGBTQ+ Black Community and Des Moines Black Lives Matter.

The march was entirely peaceful.

Alexandra Grey was one of the many who spoke to a large crowd of peaceful protesters Sunday, sharing stories of what it's like to spend a day in her shoes.

"When you grow up black, you grow up with a target on your back," Grey said.  "When you are born male, you end up with a a target on your back.  When you are a feminine black male, you end up with a target on your back."

Protesters sported signs showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, fighting to end racism and stopping the violence against the black transgender community.

Credit: Leziga Barikor, WOI
Protesters, masks and all, show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement at a unity march in Des Moines Sunday.

To finish out her speech, Grey gave a reminder to do what you know is right when you see hate, and to not live in fear because of who you are.

"Black people: Live your best lives!" Grey said. "The world said 'Baby, this is who you are. Live it. Love it.'"

