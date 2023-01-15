DMPD: Driver dies after crashing into building, being ejected from truck Saturday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
A 26-year-old driver is dead after his truck rolled and crashed into a building, ejecting him from the vehicle Saturday night, according to police.
The truck was traveling north on Keosauqua Way around 9:40 p.m. when the driver allegedly left the road over the north curb. Then, it crossed all lanes of Keosauqua Way and swerved off the road over the south curb.
According to the press release, the truck then rolled multiple times and crashed into a building at 1702 Keosauqua Way.
During the crash, the driver was ejected from the truck. First responders took him to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No one else was in the truck at the time of the accident.
This is the second traffic-related death of 2023.
