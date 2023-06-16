Des Moines leaders seeking input on historic preservation

The city is looking to finalize its proposed ReflectDSM historic preservation plan.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is now asking residents to share their thoughts on a citywide historic preservation plan. They are asking people to reflect what's important to them, before finalizing a new proposed ReflectDSM historic preservation plan.

Leaders said the city's current historic preservation plan was written in 1995.

"The updated plan is intended to provide a framework for making our historic preservation processes more diverse, equitable, accessible, and inclusive. Beyond expanding the plan to cover all areas of the city," according to a statement from the city.

The City of Des Moines began bringing stakeholders together, and collecting feedback last summer. It's on track to present ReflectDSM for consideration with the Des Moines City Council, in late summer of 2023.

Earlier this week, the Des Moines City Council voted to approve InvestDSM's request to tear down the Highland Apartments off 6th and Euclid. Back in April, the organization announced its plan to demolish the Highland Apartments and create a new mixed-use development site, The Commons at Highland Park.