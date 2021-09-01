Des Moines man wanted for unlawful entry in US Capitol breach booked into Polk County Jail

Doug Jensen was put into jail early Saturday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who appears in photos and videos from the Capitol riots on Wednesday has now been booked into the Polk County Jail.

Doug Jensen, 41, is being detained for the U.S. Marshal, according to jail records. He was booked around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Jensen appears to be the man police in Washington and the FBI are asking for the public's help in identifying individuals who stormed the United States Capitol Wednesday during a violent riot.

Over the last two days, police across the country have been helping federal authorities track down those allegedly involved in the pro-Trump riots in Washington. Law enforcement is combing through hundreds of social media videos and pictures.