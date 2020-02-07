Des Moines man in critical condition following overnight shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say he arrived to MercyOne Medical Center in a private vehicle overnight.
Police arrived to the hospital to find a 25-year-old male Des Moines resident suffering from a gunshot injury.
According to police, a crime scene was located in the 3100 block of Twana Drive and the scene has been processed for evidence.
The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
