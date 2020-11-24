Man that lost wife to Alzheimer's will spend first holiday season alone

Ken would visit Evie three times a day at her care facility. Once the pandemic hit in March, he only saw her three times before she passed in August.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the start of another holiday season, meant for family gatherings and spending time with loved ones. For others, this time of year can be lonelier than the rest of the year, especially after the death of a loved one..

Now add a pandemic on top of that.

Ken Gregersen lost his wife to Alzheimer's in August, and he's still navigating how to spend time by himself at 88 years young.

"Right now, I’m getting my Christmas decorations out and getting the house ready because I’d like to do the same things Evie would have done," said Ken.

Before the pandemic, Ken would visit Evie three times a day at her care facility, but the pandemic caused him to change his approach to his visits.

“I would ride my bike over and look through the window at her. I did that a lot," he explained. "I only got to see her face to face 3 times between March and when she passed away in August.”

Acacia Deadrick, the program specialist for the Iowa Alzheimer's Association, said connect with as many loved ones as you can this holiday season.

“Send them something in the mail, if possible," said Deadrick. "Talk to them on the phone, or via zoom, FaceTime, or whatever it is you utilize. Try and make a connection somehow.”