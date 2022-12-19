Des Moines police: Body found at MacRae Park is city's 21st homicide of 2022

While responding to a reported shooting, police discovered the body of a 22-year-old man at 1:18 p.m. Monday near the 2200 block of SW 11th Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a man’s death Monday as a homicide after finding a body in MacRae Park, according to a press release.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

MacRae Park is currently closed due to the investigation, but will reopen Tuesday morning with normal hours