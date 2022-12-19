x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Des Moines police: Body found at MacRae Park is city's 21st homicide of 2022

While responding to a reported shooting, police discovered the body of a 22-year-old man at 1:18 p.m. Monday near the 2200 block of SW 11th Street.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.co

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a man’s death Monday as a homicide after finding a body in MacRae Park, according to a press release

While responding to a reported shooting, police discovered the body of a 22-year-old man at 1:18 p.m. Monday near the 2200 block of SW 11th Street.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

MacRae Park is currently closed due to the investigation, but will reopen Tuesday morning with normal hours

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.  

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

More Videos

In Other News

1 dead following afternoon crash in Nevada

Before You Leave, Check This Out