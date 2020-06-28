4th of July celebrations across central Iowa

The COVID-19 pandemic may have caused your city to cancel or modify Independence Day celebrations- here's a list of confirmed events from around central Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The novel coronavirus continues to impact the world as Independence Day rolls in, causing several cities to adjust their celebrations accordingly.

Here's a look at events that are still happening for the 4th of July.

Altoona

Prairie Meadows will host their celebrations on July 3 starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy live racing, outdoor music and wrap up the night with their fireworks display.

There will also be racing on July 4 starting at 6 p.m.

Ankeny

Ankeny SummerFest is canceled for this year, however the City plans to host a fireworks display on July 11 at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot above the Prairie Ridge Pond as usual.

Celebrate Ankeny - Fireworks Other event in Ankeny, IA by Ankeny SummerFest on Saturday, July 11 2020 with 4.6K people interested and 697 people going.

Boone

Weather permitting, the City of Boone will host their fireworks display from the south side of town on the Boone Speedway property. They're scheduled to go off at dusk between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on the 4th of July.

Charles City

Fireworks are back on for Charles City, all thanks to a donation from the Soifer Family McDonald's. Fireworks will be launched from the southeast corner of town.

Residents are not allowed to congregate, however the new spot should be visible from most parts of town.

Grimes

A fireworks display in Grimes is scheduled for July 4th at 10 p.m. at the Grimes Sports Complex. The time is subject to change, so organizers are advising residents to check for updates.

The display is hosted by Grimes Chamber & Economic Development in partnership with the City of Grimes and Home Base Iowa Community.

Tama

Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel will host their own display on July 3. An event on their Facebook page says it'll start at 9:30. Sparks are set to fly in their outdoor arena.

Urbandale

Urbandale is planning to have their biggest fireworks display ever this year, according to a Facebook event. The Urbandale 4th of July Celebration fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at the Walker-Johnston Park.

West Des Moines

The City of West Des Moines canceled their parade and community band concert, however they're still holding their fireworks display and a horseshoe tournament on July 4.

The Holiday Classic Horseshoe Tourney starts at 7 a.m. according to the West Des Moines website. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m. on the City/School campus.

Fireworks will not be on display at the Raccoon River Park due to concerns of too many spectators. Here's a list of guidelines for watching the sparks fly:

Spectators are allowed at the City/School Campus

City/School Campus parking lots open at 7:30pm

Due to location, the fireworks display will be limited

Guidelines for social distancing must be followed

Alcohol is NOT PERMITTED on the City/School Campus

Grills are NOT PERMITTED on the City/School Campus

Waukee

The Waukee Parks and Recreation Department is offering residents a chance to see a skydiving demonstration as well as fireworks for this Independence Day.