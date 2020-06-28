4th of July celebrations across central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The novel coronavirus continues to impact the world as Independence Day rolls in, causing several cities to adjust their celebrations accordingly.
Here's a look at events that are still happening for the 4th of July.
Altoona
Prairie Meadows will host their celebrations on July 3 starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy live racing, outdoor music and wrap up the night with their fireworks display.
There will also be racing on July 4 starting at 6 p.m.
Ankeny
Ankeny SummerFest is canceled for this year, however the City plans to host a fireworks display on July 11 at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot above the Prairie Ridge Pond as usual.
Boone
Weather permitting, the City of Boone will host their fireworks display from the south side of town on the Boone Speedway property. They're scheduled to go off at dusk between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on the 4th of July.
Charles City
Fireworks are back on for Charles City, all thanks to a donation from the Soifer Family McDonald's. Fireworks will be launched from the southeast corner of town.
Residents are not allowed to congregate, however the new spot should be visible from most parts of town.
Grimes
A fireworks display in Grimes is scheduled for July 4th at 10 p.m. at the Grimes Sports Complex. The time is subject to change, so organizers are advising residents to check for updates.
The display is hosted by Grimes Chamber & Economic Development in partnership with the City of Grimes and Home Base Iowa Community.
Tama
Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel will host their own display on July 3. An event on their Facebook page says it'll start at 9:30. Sparks are set to fly in their outdoor arena.
Urbandale
Urbandale is planning to have their biggest fireworks display ever this year, according to a Facebook event. The Urbandale 4th of July Celebration fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at the Walker-Johnston Park.
West Des Moines
The City of West Des Moines canceled their parade and community band concert, however they're still holding their fireworks display and a horseshoe tournament on July 4.
The Holiday Classic Horseshoe Tourney starts at 7 a.m. according to the West Des Moines website. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m. on the City/School campus.
Fireworks will not be on display at the Raccoon River Park due to concerns of too many spectators. Here's a list of guidelines for watching the sparks fly:
- Spectators are allowed at the City/School Campus
- City/School Campus parking lots open at 7:30pm
- Due to location, the fireworks display will be limited
- Guidelines for social distancing must be followed
- Alcohol is NOT PERMITTED on the City/School Campus
- Grills are NOT PERMITTED on the City/School Campus
Waukee
The Waukee Parks and Recreation Department is offering residents a chance to see a skydiving demonstration as well as fireworks for this Independence Day.
At 8 p.m. on July 4, skydivers will jump out of a plane and land in Centennial Park. Fireworks will be at the same spot once the sun sets.