Coming soon: West Des Moines Steak 'n Shake construction in the works

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The first Des Moines metro Steak 'n Shake could be up and running as soon as this fall.

Crews broke ground at 815 S 51st Street in West Des Moines on Thursday. That's the newest addition to the Jordan Creek area.

The decision to add a Steak n' Shake to the Des Moines area was announced back in 2018. Right now, the goal is to open up in the fall of 2020.