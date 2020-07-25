x
Coming soon: West Des Moines Steak 'n Shake construction in the works

Right now, the goal is to open up in the fall of 2020.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The first Des Moines metro Steak 'n Shake could be up and running as soon as this fall. 

Crews broke ground at 815 S 51st Street in West Des Moines on Thursday. That's the newest addition to the Jordan Creek area.

The decision to add a Steak n' Shake to the Des Moines area was announced back in 2018. Right now, the goal is to open up in the fall of 2020.

Accurate Commercial, a construction company based out of West Des Moines, is overseeing the project. The company also oversaw construction for the Giordano's Pizza location on Jordan Creek Parkway.

