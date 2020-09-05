What's open in the metro this weekend

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the go-ahead for some businesses in the 22 restricted Iowa counties to start reopening. So who will, and who won't?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Under Gov. Kim Reynolds' most recent health proclamation, retailers can now open their doors in the remaining 22 counties that were previously under restrictions. That includes Polk and Dallas Counties, so stores throughout the entire Des Moines area can choose to open up.

Even with Gov. Reynolds' go-ahead, some places are still choosing to stay closed until the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten much closer to blowing over, so not everything will be open, and those that are open will likely have quite a few precautions in place.

That said, here's a list of some places that are, and are not, open around the Des Moines metro this weekend (note: this list will not include places that never closed, such as Target or grocery stores):

Jordan Creek Town Center: Open

The mall and its surrounding area start to see some reopening this weekend, with some stores and restaurants going back into "normal" business. But there will be some restrictions:

Mall hours will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Valet services and stroller rentals will not be available

Play areas will stay closed

Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the mall

Face masks will be available upon request

For a list of all open stores and restaurants in the Jordan Creek area, click here.

Valley West Mall: Open

Valley West is also opening its doors, with some restrictions:

Hours will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

No mall walking until further notice

The kids' play area will be closed

There will be no strollers available for public use

Common area and food court seating will be closed

Von Maur is also open, with some restrictions of their own:

Reduced hours (same as the mall's)

Curbside pickup will be available

Employees will be trained to assist customers contactlessly

Check-out counters will be sanitized after every customer

Masks aren't required, but encouraged

For more information, including which stores at the mall are open, click here.

Merle Hay Mall: Open

Merle Hay is also reopening the mall itself and some of its stores, with some restrictions:

Hours will be reduced to noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Merle Hay asks you not to enter if you're showing symptoms of COVID-19 or if you may have been exposed within the last two weeks.

To see which stores are open and which are not, click here.

Outlets of Des Moines: Open

The Outlets over in Altoona have also opened their doors, but not every store is open. These are not requirements, but Outlets of Des Moines would love if these things were to happen:

Take your temperature before you enter the building

Wear a mask or other protective face covering

Practice social distancing

As of now (Saturday), only five stores are open: Beef Jerky Experience, Fragrance Outlet, Le Creuset, Pepper Palace and Uniform Outlet.

Kohl's: Open, kind of

All Des Moines area Kohl's locations are open for business, you just can't go inside. They ARE offering curbside pickup if you order by phone or online.

Their hours are also reduced, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Big players in the metro that remain closed:

Dillard's

Gordmans

Marshalls

RAYGUN

TJ Maxx