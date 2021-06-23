Water usage down significantly in Des Moines metro this week

Customer usage is down over 20 million gallons a day this week after the city instituted a voluntary water shortage plan on June 14.

Water usage is down by over 20 million gallons a day in metro Des Moines after the city implemented a water shortage plan last week.

The Des Moines Water Works asked citizens to voluntarily reduce their lawn watering schedule by 25% because of drought conditions.

According to the DMWW, a drop in temperatures, recent rain and increased messaging about the importance of conserving water has led to a drop in usage that started on Sunday.

The agency reports that after a high of 85,715,000 million gallons was reported used on June 11, that number dipped below 64 million on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.