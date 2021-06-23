Water usage down significantly in Des Moines metro this week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from June 16. Read more here.
Water usage is down by over 20 million gallons a day in metro Des Moines after the city implemented a water shortage plan last week.
The Des Moines Water Works asked citizens to voluntarily reduce their lawn watering schedule by 25% because of drought conditions.
According to the DMWW, a drop in temperatures, recent rain and increased messaging about the importance of conserving water has led to a drop in usage that started on Sunday.
The agency reports that after a high of 85,715,000 million gallons was reported used on June 11, that number dipped below 64 million on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Water usage should dip even further in the days ahead with heavy rain and even thunderstorms expected state-wide starting on Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend.