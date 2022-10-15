Local woman celebrates Mexican heritage, looks to inspire others in military

While Alma Arias loves her birth country of Mexico and is a proud Mexican woman, Arias is grateful for the opportunities the army has given her.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Alma Arias has partnered with the Army in West Des Moines and now serves as a public affairs officer.

While she loves her birth country of Mexico and is a proud Mexican woman, Arias is grateful for the opportunities to earn an education and have a career paving the way for a bright future.

To her, joining the Army was her chance to give back to a country that has given her so much.

"A lot of times, I was the first Latina officer, platoon leader in charge of 70 soldiers. I got there and said, 'Hey I'm 25 years old,' and they thought 'Oh, she has an accent, she's 25 years old,'" Arias said. "But then after I left I knew that those soldiers knew what I was made of."

She said she's both a proud Mexican and American — she said she wants to focus on Latino empowerment in her upcoming work.