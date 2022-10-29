x
Des Moines police looking for missing 70-year-old

Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday.
Credit: WOI-TV

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old. 

Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday, according to police.

Bideaux was wearing blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap. He is 5-foot-1 and 104 lbs. 

If you see Bideaux or have any information about his location, police ask you to call 911. 

