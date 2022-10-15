Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old

Miko Shangab was reported missing and found Saturday night, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night.

Police say he's being reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police.

He was wearing a black jacket with a green hoodie underneath and black pants with white stripes.

Shangab is around 4-foot-11. The police were notified of Shangab's disappearance at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 15.

If you have any information on Shangab's location, the police ask to you call 911.