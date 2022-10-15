x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old

Miko Shangab was reported missing and found Saturday night, according to police.

More Videos

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night. 

Police say he's being reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police

He was wearing a black jacket with a green hoodie underneath and black pants with white stripes. 

Shangab is around 4-foot-11. The police were notified of Shangab's disappearance at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 15. 

If you have any information on Shangab's location, the police ask to you call 911.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

RELATED: 40 years later: Remembering Johnny Gosch's disappearance

RELATED: Crews locate body of 11-year-old missing in Raccoon River, police say

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out