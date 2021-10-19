'There's a whole lot going on': Revitalizing the north side of Des Moines

The north side of Des Moines is undergoing some changes, and according to two residents in the area, it's for the better. This includes restoring some buildings.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bill Wheeler, the owner of Bill's Window and Screen Repair on 6th Avenue, is a longstanding resident of Des Moines' north side.

Before he transformed his shop into a screen repair store, it was a hardware store for over 30 years.

He said growing up in the area, he remembers the community-like feeling and stores that are not there anymore, like Kline's Department Store.

"It was a very strong middle-class neighborhood. People worked at the Armstrong Tire, John Deere, Firestone. Just real strong middle-class neighborhood," Wheeler said.

Another person who has frequented the area is Michael Jensen, owner of Aqualand Pets Plus.

Throughout the years, he has seen the area go through its ups and downs.

He noted some long-standing businesses like Chuck's and Hiland Bakery are still around, but have changed ownership.

However, he said not everything has withstood the test of time.

Like the building at 3524 Sixth Ave, and the building across the street, where the old post office and Highland Park Country Club were.

"[It's] a bit sad," Jensen said. "A little bit, part of life. Each section of town just comes and goes."

During the 1990s, Wheeler noticed a decline on the north side with not as many people frequenting the area, which negatively impacted his sales for a while. But change is on the horizon.

"There's a whole lot going on," said, Ashley Kennebeck, president of the North Side Neighborhood Association.

The building at 3524 6th Ave is being converted back into apartments. The building where the old post office used to be is currently under a developer agreement with a brewery also coming to the area.

"There's just a lot of history and we're trying to save that and bring new life back into this area," Kennebeck said.

MarKaus, an entrepreneur and artist, is wanting to turn the 6th Avenue Corridor into 'Center at Six', aiming to provide a space to help Black and brown people become a part of the changes.

"A place where Black and brown businesses collaborate and benefit from the synergy that happens when all those things are in one place," he said.

Wheeler is happy about the developments happening and hopes it helps to bring back a sense of community.

"You have to build that sense of neighborhood that sense of belonging and wanting to be here," he said.

