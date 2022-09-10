Organizations partner to help those in need prepare for parenthood

The community baby shower for immigrant and refugee families where they gave out bags of baby supplies to help get families

DES MOINES, Iowa — Expecting mothers across the country want nothing more than to make sure their babies are happy and healthy — but for many families, that excitement can turn to tragedy.

"We lose 23,500 babies annually to stillbirth. And so if you look at that, that's a busload of children a day. So we want to make sure that we reach everyone that we can," said Stephaney Moody, a Health Equity Ambassador with Count the Kicks.

But the risks for stillbirth weigh heavier on some than others. Black women are much more likely than white women to experience a stillbirth.

"African American women are losing one in 96, where our white peers are losing one out of every 204," Moody said. "So, it's more than double."

One major reason for that gap has to do with prenatal care. University of Michigan research found that Black mothers are more likely than white mothers to receive late or no prenatal care — and the care itself is often lower quality.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, MercyOne partnered with Count the Kicks for a community baby shower for immigrant and refugee families where they gave out bags of baby supplies to help get families ready at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines.

The organizations provided information for families on what to expect while pregnant, during labor and after.

Participants were also able to meet with doulas from MercyOne to get more one-on-one guidance as they're preparing for parenthood.

Organizers hope that extra help — targeted towards the communities who need it most — can help close the infant mortality gap.

"They are talking about baby basics and what to expect while giving birth and during labor and then what they expect postpartum," Moody said. "So we're empowering them with everything that they need, and kind of pulling it all together."