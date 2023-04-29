Des Moines Parks and Recreation looking to fill summer roles

The department hires about 320 seasonal workers each year to help out during summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the weather starts to heat up, many public entities are looking to fill summer jobs across the Des Moines metro.

The department hires about 320 seasonal workers each year to help out during summer.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation shared a tweet about some of their openings Wednesday.

"Our nine Splash Pools and Wading Pools are essential for neighborhoods and families across Des Moines. Unfortunately, we're facing a crunch. We need more applicants for our wading pool attendant positions that make it possible to keep these facilities open and safe," the tweet reads.

Officials with the department told Local 5 that, to avoid rotating pool openings like last year, they're still looking for more swimming instructors, lifeguards, wading pool attendants and summer camp leaders.

Our nine Splash Pools and Wading Pools are essential for neighborhoods and families across Des Moines.



Unfortunately, we're facing a crunch. We need more applicants for our wading pool attendant positions that make it possible to keep these facilities open and safe. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/944dmb9hBL — Des Moines Parks and Recreation (@DesMoinesParks) April 26, 2023

The job opportunities are available for people of all ages.

"It is great for summer position for high school and college students. However, a lot of retirees really find these positions rewarding, anybody who has some spare time this summer, we welcome them to come out," said Jenny Richmond, assistant director of Des Moines Parks and Recreation.