Des Moines pastor charged with sexual exploitation, assault

47-year-old Jose Artero was arrested Wednesday after police claimed he exposed himself to one of his parishioners, according to court documents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines pastor was arrested Wednesday after police claimed he exposed himself to one of his parishioners, according to court documents.

47-year-old Jose Artero is charged with the following:

Sexual exploitation by counselor or therapist

Assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

Artero was a pastor at Palabra Viva in Des Moines when he reached out to a parishioner via Facebook Messenger in November 2022, court documents say.

On Facebook Messenger, Artero allegedly discussed the victim's relationship problems and offered to come to her house.

Artero then went to the victim's residence, where he exposed his penis to the victim. The victim told Artero to leave.

"The defendant did admit if the victim would have allowed, he would have had sex with her," the criminal complaint against Artero reads in part.

Artero was taken to Polk County Jail, but was released on Thursday afternoon.

Artero is still listed as pastor on the church website.