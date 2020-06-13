Des Moines PD earns over $250,000 in overtime pay during protests

In 4 days, the department racked up the same amount of overtime they usually do the 12 days of the Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has learned that the Des Moines Police Department racked in a total of $252,269 in overtime in ten days during the protests.

Sgt. Parizek with the Des Moines PD says the city has a budget and every department has a budget made for overtime.

"We're looking at a quarter of a million dollars and the only time we ever get close to that is during the Iowa State Fair," explains Sgt. Parizek. "So, you look at the resources that were devoted in 4 days versus 12 days at the Iowa State Fair it gives you a really good idea of just how many officers were out here. It really was an all hands on deck type of situation."

The police department plans for overtime for when natural disasters occur, cases like homicides, and for the state fair.

"Absent the fair this year, this might slide into that piece. It might not be a big of an impact as we expect it to be, but that might lighten the load a little bit and balance this out when we start looking at overtime for 2020."

Officer Overtime breakdown:

May 29th - $18,845

May 30th - $43,580

May 31st - $93,510

June 1st - $25,189

June 2nd - $19,300

June 3rd - $16,829

June 4th - $9,473

June 5th - $9,561

June 6th - $11,359

June 7th - $4,623