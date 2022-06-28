$40 million phosphorus recovery facility set to open in 2025

Plans for the facility were presented to the city's Urban Design Review Board last week by the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority presented a plan for a $40 million phosphorus recovery facility to the city's Urban Design Review Board last week.

Phosphorus is a "critical nutrient required for all life," according to the EPA — but in large quantities, it can be devastating for water quality and, potentially, human health.

The new facility would absorb phosphorus from wastewater, a new method compared to traditional chemical solutions.

According to an Axios interview with WRF treatment manager Larry Hare, the proposed facility would run an estimated three times more efficiently because of this innovation.

Hare also said that the plant will reduce phosphorus in cleaned water by an estimated 80%, with the extracted phosphorus converted into pellets and sold as fertilizer.