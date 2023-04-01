Des Moines police: Vehicle chase ends after suspect crashes, severs gas line

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended in a crash that caused utilities to be shut off at a bar early Wednesday morning, according to Des Moines police.
Officers responded to a man breaking his no-contact order at a home on E 9th Street around 12:40 a.m., leading to a vehicle chase.
Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5 the suspect crashed into a utility pole near a bar on E 9th Street and Hull Avenue. Police said the crash severed the bar's gas line.
The suspect ran away, but police caught him a few blocks away.
MidAmerican Energy said gas service was safely shut off to the building out of caution. It is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.
