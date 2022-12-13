Des Moines police officer on administrative leave following OWI charges

Officer Angel Perez Aguilar is charged with Operating While Under the Influence and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer has been arrested and is currently on administrative leave from the department.

Senior police officer Angel Perez Aguilar was arrested by the West Des Moines Police Department on Sunday. He is charged with Operating While Under the Influence — First Offense and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon While Under the Influence.

Perez Aguilar, a five-year veteran, allegedly drove over a curb and crashed into a utility box in West Des Moines, a criminal complaint reads.

"I observed the defendant to have bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of consumed alcohol on his breath," a West Des Moines police officer wrote in the complaint. "I observed the defendant to stumble as he walked and stagger as he lost his balance trying to stand still. The defendant stated he had been drinking."

Perez Aguilar has been placed on administrative leave while the Office of Professional Standards begins an investigation into the incident.