Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.
Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
A man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
This marks the city's 16th homicide of 2022.
