Autopsy results for 59-year-old Luis Alonso Mendoza Sandoval are pending.

The Des Moines Police Department has identified the homeless man found dead outside the Franklin Library earlier this month.

A city snowplow driver spotted the man's legs sticking out of a portable toilet around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

59-year-old Luis Alonso Mendoza Sandoval was "believed to be homeless at time of death", Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5.

Autopsy results are pending.