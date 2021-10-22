Police: Friday morning shooting in Des Moines kills 1

Police say this is the ninth homicide of 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in Des Moines.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., Des Moines police officers responded to the 1600 block of Hull Avenue, according to a release. There were reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers arrived at the Crosswinds Apartments building at 1646 Hull Ave to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That person, a 21-year-old male Des Moines resident, died at the scene.

At this time, police are investigating and processing the scene for evidence.

Police say this is the ninth homicide of 2021.

DMPD is on scene of a shooting incident in the 1600 blk Hull Ave. One person confirmed deceased. Officers, detectives, and CSI will be on scene for several hours. pic.twitter.com/gq3yN65yHY — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) October 22, 2021