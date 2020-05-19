Des Moines settles lawsuit after officer takes teen to ground

A $75,000 settlement was approved by the City Council last week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines has agreed to spend $75,000 to settle a lawsuit filed after an officer sprayed pepper spray at a 17-year-old girl and threw her to the ground at a downtown bus station.

The City Council approved the settlement last week after it was accepted by attorneys representing Kimberly Williams and her children. Williams filed the lawsuit after a February 2018 incident at the downtown DART station, where Sgt. Greg Wessels and Williams’ teenager daughter began arguing after police tried to deal with a crowd of teenagers.

The Des Moines Register reports officers told the teens to leave but Williams’ daughter said she needed to catch her bus to go home.