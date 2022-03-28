x
Des Moines police say detective was shot at Monday afternoon

Police say the detective was not hit.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines Police Department detective had to take cover after someone shot at him Monday afternoon, according to a release.

Sgt. Paul Parizek said in the release a detective was working on an investigation when he heard gunfire and drove towards it.

When he got to 9th Street and Franklin Ave around 3:20 p.m., that's when someone in a car shot at the detective's vehicle. The detective took cover, and the other car sped off, according to police.

DMPD said the detective and his car were not hit. 

