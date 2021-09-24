Des Moines police searching for driver after hit-and-run sends man to the hospital

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say they are searching for the driver of a car that struck a pedestrian and sent him to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of SE 14th St and Kenyon Ave around 7:25 p.m.

Witnesses said a dark-colored Chrysler 300 was "driving at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic" before hitting the 41-year-old man who was crossing SE 14th St eastbound, according to DMPD.

Police said the vehicle then fled the scene.

Investigators have located a photograph of the car that fled the scene. The vehicle should have front-end and hood damage.

The pedestrian remained hospitalized as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the vehicle's location or its driver is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online.