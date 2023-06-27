Missing mother and children found, DMPD says

Des Moines police say that Christina Ochoa Castro and her two sons have been located as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are connecting them with the appropriate resources to help," police said in a tweet.

Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman and her two children.

Police say Christina Ochoa Castro and her two sons, ages 8 and 4, were last seen in the 4200 block of East 14th Street at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday.

However, police shared an image of Castro and her sons that was captured on East 12th Street at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In the photo, Castro is wearing a dark, short-sleeve shirt with white or pink flowers. One of her sons is wearing a long-sleeve shirt with green sleeves and a white torso, while the other is wearing a red t-shirt.

This image was captured in the 1400 blk of E. 12th at approx 3 pm. This is believed to be the current clothing being worn.



This image was captured in the 1400 blk of E. 12th at approx 3 pm. This is believed to be the current clothing being worn.

If you see, or believe you have seen, Christina and/or her kids, please call 911.

Castro and her sons only speak Spanish. Additionally, police believe Castro has health issues that could "interfere with her ability to care for the children."

If you have information about Castro and her children's whereabouts, police urge you to call 911.