DMPD requesting help locating missing woman

Joann Stone was last seen in the early hours of April 28.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are seeking the community's help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 48-year-old Joann Stone of Des Moines was last seen shortly after 2 a.m. on April 28 outside a medical facility on the 1600 block of 60th Street in West Des Moines.

Her vehicle and personal possessions were found at her home. Police believe she was last there on April 27.

Stone is 5'4" and weighs 140 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Stone's location is asked to contact authorities.