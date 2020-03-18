x
Des Moines police find dead woman inside home; officers looking for potential witness

Officers found the body in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive Wednesday.
Credit: Des Moines Police Dept.
Christopher Thompson

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is dead, and Des Moines police are looking for a potential witness in the city's latest homicide investigation.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a welfare check.

When they went inside, police found an adult woman dead within the home.

Officers are looking for Christopher Thompson as a potential witness. They say he's believed to be driving a blue-colored, 2004 Ford Explorer with Iowa license plate "892 YXP."

Credit: Des Moines Police Dept.
Ford Explorer picture

If you have any information, call police.