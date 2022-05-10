Des Moines police investigating city's 8th homicide of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon it is investigating the city's eighth homicide of 2022.
Investigators are on scene in the 3300 block of University Avenue just west of Drake University. DMPD said there is "no apparent ongoing threat to the public."
Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the department, said they are working on getting a search warrant for the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.